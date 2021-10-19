Ben Simmons wears sweatpants to practice; kicked out, suspended for 1st game

Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers has had enough of Ben Simmons‘ antics.

Rivers reportedly kicked Simmons out of practice on Tuesday, Oct. 19 “for not being engaged,” according to Philadelphia Inquirer Sixers’ beat writer Keith Pompey.

The move is the latest chapter of the saga surrounding the 6-foot-11 guard from LSU, who reportedly requested a trade this past off-season. The request came after Rivers responded he didn’t know if Simmons could be the starting point guard of a championship team after the 76ers’ season ended in the second round of the NBA Playoffs to the Atlanta Hawks. Despite Simmons’ desire to get traded, the All-Star would have lost $33 million this season if he didn’t report to the team.

The head coach asked Simmons to join a defensive drill before Simmons declined twice, NBA insider Shams Charania reported on Tuesday, Oct. 19. Simmons has subsequently been suspended for the team’s first game at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against the New Orleans Pelicans as well, Pompey reported.

“Every day, every single moment, I’m going to give Ben a chance to join the team and be part of the team,” Rivers said in the Oct. 19 post-practice media availability, posted by Pompey. “He’s under contract to be part of the team, so that’s not going to change. Sometimes, it happens quick and guys jump back in, sometimes it doesn’t. I’ve been in both situations and I’m fine with that, but at the end of the day as a coach, I have to protect the team. The team first and then we get to the other part. Today, I felt it was more important to focus on the team.”

The report of Simmons getting the boot comes a day after a video went viral of the three-time All-Star practicing in sweatpants with his phone in his pocket. Sixers center Joel Embiid was also asked about his teammate after practice during his media availability.

“At this point, I don’t care about that man, honestly,” Embiid said. “He does whatever he wants. That’s not my job, that’s [front-office executives’] job. I’m only focused on trying to make the team better, win some games, play hard every night, try to lead the guys that we have here and I’m sure they feel the same way.”

Embiid, who finished second in the NBA MVP vote last season, said despite the drama surrounding Simmons, he feels Philadelphia still looks good in training camp.

“Our chemistry has been excellent despite everything that’s been happening the last few months,” Embiid said. “Like I said, I don’t really care.”