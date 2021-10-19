President Joe Biden to honor Trae Tha Truth for his philanthropic endeavors

Houston rap veteran Trae Tha Truth has been receiving his flowers all year for his past efforts in helping Texas communities in times of need. Trae has been on the front lines over the past 10 years aiding the Lone Star State when it was hit by natural disasters like floods caused by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and ice storms this past February. He’s supplied money, food, time and his personal effort, which has resulted in untold lives being saved.

In May, he received the Change Maker Award at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards and was recognized for his philanthropic work and social justice advocacy. President Joe Biden has also peeped the rapper’s heart of gold and will honor the MC with the Joe Biden Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award. The award was created to “honor those in our nation who exhibit outstanding character, work ethic, and dedication to their communities.”

The Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Trae Tha Truth by U.S. Air Force veteran Sonia R. Wright during a ceremony set to take place on Nov. 12, 2021.

“God is Key… Blessed… This is Huge🙏🏿 , Comin from where we come from we never Receive things like this… In all honesty i dont agree wit much of nothing we been goin through as people in this world lately…. And i will still fight for us against whatever… I know i can’t question Gods Reasons for what he has Planned For me so i will accept it and keep Working @reliefgang … Its crazy to say I received The “Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award” the event is Nov 12th🤘🏿 To Purchase Your tickets to attend , u can email [email protected],” the “Inkredible” rapper posted on Instagram.

Trae most recently led a supply effort for Haitian refugees who were camped out in Texas last month before being deported.