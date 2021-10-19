Serena Williams, Michael B. Jordan giving $1 million to HBCU contest winner

Serena Williams and Michael B. Jordan have collaborated on a contest to reward an HBCU student or alum $1 million for the most outstanding business plan.

The tennis luminary and critically-acclaimed thespian used their companies, Serena Ventures and Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, respectively, to facilitate the contest in which participants will submit their innovative business proposals in order to win. MaC Venture Capital is also partnering on the one-time campaign.

“HBCUs are an integral part of our educational ecosystem and have long been centers of entrepreneurial excellence. We are thrilled to be partnering with Michael B. Jordan and MaC Ventures on highlighting the brilliant student and alumni founders,” Alison Stillman, general partner at Serena Ventures, said in a press release obtained by Blavity.

The winner will be announced at halftime of the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic Basketball Showcase Finals in New Jersey on Dec. 18, 2021. Howard University, Hampton, North Carolina Central and North Carolina A&T will participate in the tournament that will be aired live on TNT.

There is a simple reason why Williams and Jordan, two frequent philanthropists, have pooled their resources to make this contest happen.

“Talent is ubiquitous but access to opportunity is not,” said MaC Venture Capital General Partner Michael Palank. “Two of our partners are HBCU alumni and we could not be more excited to uncover and support the amazing entrepreneurial talent we know is thriving at these universities.”