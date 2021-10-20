9 Black-owned skin care brands to add to your rotation

The skin is our body’s largest organ and it’s important to tend to it appropriately with a designated skincare routine that will keep it flourishing. This can apply to the specific type of ingredients your skincare products contain, but the brands you decide to support are equally as important.

For a long time, Black people were left out of beauty and skincare conversations but that has changed in recent years with more brands that focus on catering to melanin-rich skin appearing on the market. The options are seemingly endless but you can start by adding one of these nine Black-owned skincare brands to your daily regimen.

Hyper Skin

Founder Desiree Verdejo created Hyper Skin after suffering from hyperpigmentation that was caused by a hormonal acne breakout she had while pregnant with her daughter. She couldn’t find a product that worked for her so she decided to make a solution that fights hyperpigmentation and signs of aging with vitamin C, kojic acid, turmeric, and bearberry.