Ray J makes hard-core demands in divorce petition

It appears that Ray J and Princess Love are serious about ending their marriage this time.

Ray J, 40, has listed off his requests to the judge, according to court documents obtained by TMZ.

The rapper-turned-reality TV star and businessman wants joint custody of the couple’s two children. Ray also demands that Princess be denied any spousal support as per the prenuptial agreement the pair struck.

Ray has cited irreconcilable differences as the reason he and Princess are seeking the dissolution of their union. He filed for divorce in Los Angeles County, even though he was on the opposite side of the country battling a severe bout of pneumonia in a Miami hospital. His condition has reportedly improved, although he has not fully recovered.

This is the third time they’ve tried to end the marriage. The first filing came from Princess in May 2020 after she accused Ray J of abandoning her and their first child in Las Vegas to attend an awards show in Los Angeles.

Ray J copped to doing Princess dirty and the couple reconciled after spending time together during the quarantine period in the summer of 2020. However, things went left again and Ray J filed for divorce in September 2020.

He pulled the filing in early 2021 and, the couple’s made another attempt at salvaging their marriage by moving to Florida with their two children.