1st listen: Eric Roberson enlists R&B heavyweights for new single ‘Lessons’

Eric Roberson is known and acknowledged as one of the fiercest singers and songwriters in the music industry. Jill Scott calls him “brilliant singer” and offers that his voice is “like red velvet cake.”

With over 20 years in the game as an independent artist, Roberson is rightfully celebrating a worthy milestone and his new release, “Lessons,” is a fitting entry for a resume worth its weight in platinum.

The Howard University alum originally wrote “Lessons” while contemplating the sacred union he’s built with his wife over the past 13 years. His creative process led him to release a snippet of the unfinished track one night and little did he know, he would wake up to a multitude of fans expressing their appreciation for his gift of song.

“God has a funny way of showing you lessons. Often times, we feel good about a release, but rarely do we have the luxury of knowing ahead of time that it works,” says Eric.

The “Lessons” remix takes a deeper dive into that luxury with veterans Anthony Hamilton, Raheem DeVaughn and Kevin Ross joining him for six minutes of unadulterated harmony. The album, of the same name, is slated for a January 2022 release via Roberson’s heralded B.L.U.E. ERRO SOUL indie imprint.

“With the remix, I didn’t want to just get three of my favorite singers, I also wanted three of my favorite writers,” he says of the Anikan & Vader and Jairus Mozee produced track. “I’m honored to get their perspectives on the ups and downs of love and how it all leads us to where we are supposed to be.”

Raheem DeVaughn adds, “For some time it’s been on my vision board to be in a soulful R&B super-group with both Anthony, Eric and Dwele. The only thing missing after this remix is a follow-up album (laughs). Hearing Kevin Ross on the remix is [a] breath of fresh air. He’s definitely one of the new millennium kings, killing the game for the future of soul and R&B.”

“I’m honored to be on the Lesson Remix with such seasoned vets in the game. Each artist’s perspective and approach on this record is different, which makes it exciting to listen to. Eric is a mastermind in how he put this together,” shares Kevin.

Listen to “Lessons” here.