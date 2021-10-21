Beyoncé releasing new song with Serena and Venus Williams biopic (video)

The Venus and Serena Williams biopic is already earning rave reviews from America’s elite publications. Fans are now learning that this will be the platform they’ll finally get new music by Beyoncé, to boot.

Queen Bey, 40, has provided the melodic backdrop to the new official trailer for King Richard with the soulful ballad “Be Alive.”

The three-minute clip shows Oscar-nominated actor Will Smith, 53, playing the role of the Williams patriarch in the movie that will be released on HBO Max on Nov. 19, 2021.

“It feels so good to be alive / That’s why I live my life with pride / Do you know how much we have pride? / How hard we have to try?” Beyoncé belts out in the song.

The soulful ballad is interwoven through the clips of King Richard as the eccentric but determined father implements unorthodox training methods on Venus and Serena Williams, played by Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, respectively.

An excitable Serena Williams, 40, couldn’t contain her excitement with her millions of Instagram followers on Thursday, Oct. 21.

“I’m SO excited for you to watch the new trailer for #KingRichard, starring Will Smith and featuring the song ‘Be Alive’ by Beyoncé. Seeing this film (based on Venus’ and my true story) come to life has been one of the coolest experiences.”