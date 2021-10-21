 Skip to content

Ex-Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor sentenced for manslaughter conviction

October 21, 2021   |  

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

View Author Posts

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor. Photo source: Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office

Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced on Oct. 21 to nearly five years in prison on manslaughter charges for fatally shooting a woman who called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. Noor, a Somali-American, was initially found guilty of third-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Justine Rusczcyk Damond and was sentenced on April 30, 2019.


The Minnesota Supreme Court tossed out Noor’s murder conviction and sentence last month, saying the third-degree murder statute doesn’t fit the case. The justices said the charge can only apply when a defendant shows a “generalized indifference to human life,” not when the conduct is directed at a particular person, as it was with Damond.

Noor was given the maximum time for manslaughter and has already served 29 months. He could get out even earlier as Minnesota inmates who behave well in prison usually serve two-thirds of their prison time and then serve the remainder of their time on supervised release.


Continue reading on the next page.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

Floyd Mayweather’s daughter Yaya faces up to 20 years in prison

By Terry Shropshire

Date set for R. Kelly’s child pornography trial in Illinois

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Elijah McClain’s family reaches settlement deal with Aurora, Colorado

By Rashad Milligan

Nicki Minaj finally responds to $20M harrassment lawsuit

By Terry Shropshire

Jay Williams gets death threats for discussing Kyrie Ivring’s vaccine status

By Terry Shropshire

Jury selection begins in Ahmaud Arbery case, his mother weighs in

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.