Christina Elmore recounts threats people sent her ‘Insecure’ character

There are some occasions when fans of a show confuse the scripted series with reality, and that happened to be the case with Issa Rae’s “Insecure.”

Christina Elmore joined the cast of the series in 2018 as Lawrence’s new love interest, Condola. With fans of the series constantly misnaming Elmore’s character by calling her things like “condolences” or “condolavirus,” she already didn’t have much of a fighting chance at being liked.

When Condola ended up pregnant with Lawrence’s baby in season four, “Insecure” lovers everywhere who had hoped for Issa and Lawrence to end up back together rooted for the series to get rid of her.

In an interview with Essence on Oct. 20, 2021, Elmore revealed that some people took it a step further and started threatening her in real life.

“For the most part, I think it’s hilarious,” Elmore said. “But there have been a few people who have taken it too far and slid into my DMs saying, ‘It’s on sight when I see you.’ Or ‘You need to go ahead and do the right thing with that baby.’ Telling me to abort.”

She went on to say that she was also actually pregnant at the time she was being threatened, so it added another level of concern and fear for her.

“I have never been on a show that is so much a part of the cultural zeitgeist and the Twitter world. Which is great for so many reasons, but it can also lead to some fanatics of the show to think this is real life,” she said.

It remains to be seen if the fanatics of the series have let up, especially with Condola’s baby making an appearance in the season five trailer.

“Insecure” will air its final season beginning Sunday, Oct. 24.