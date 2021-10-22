Comic legend Jon Stewart defends Dave Chappelle

Comedy icon Jon Stewart endorses fellow legend Dave Chappelle as a human being and said that he does not believe that Chappelle would intentionally harm people or be discriminatory towards anyone.

Stewart, who once hosted his own popular show on the same Comedy Network station as Chappelle, believes the LBGTQ community and Chappelle can sit down and iron out their differences, which Chappelle already said he is willing to do.

“He’s one of my favorite people on the planet, and he’s just a good, decent human being,” Stewart told TMZ about Chappelle, adding: “I love that dude.”

Employees at Netflix staged a walkout on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in protest of both the Chappelle special, “The Closer.” The co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Saranos, refuses to remove Chappelle’s special from the streaming platform.

One of the speakers at the rally claims they reached out to Chappelle to speak with them and he failed to get back with them. Chappelle’s camp says no one has contacted them yet.

Stewart believes the sitdown will go a long way in helping to thaw the icy relations between the two sides.

“If this spurs a conversation where people get on the same page in terms of understanding, then that’d be great,” Stewart said.

“I know his intention is never hurtful. He’s not that kinda person.”