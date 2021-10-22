DJ Afro B explains the difference between Afrowave and Afrobeat

Afro B is one of the leaders in the Afrowave movement around the world. The UK native is on a mission to educate while simultaneously spreading the rhythm. Afro B is no stranger to the entertainment industry and has a few hits of his own, with the songs “Drogba (Joanna)” and “Fine Wine and Hennesy ft Slim Jxmmi”

Afro B took some time to share the difference between Afrowave and Afrobeat and what makes him such an impactful DJ.

Name: Afro B

Hometown: London, England

Genre: Afrowave, Dancehall, Hip-hop

IG: @afrob_

What makes the experience special when you spin?

When I spin, especially to a crowd that I know is unfamiliar to the genre, I tend to educate and force the vibe onto them. Nine times out of ten they end up shaking a leg and grooving to the music played. I aim to leave an impact every time I spin and bring all cultures together, celebrating the amazing African music.

Talk about why you think Afrobeat is so popular around the world.

You can find the African community everywhere. The Nigerian population alone is over 200 million, that’s excluding the people that live outside the country. African consumers, Djs, promoters and artists are the driving force on spreading the genre to people who are non-African. Word of mouth is helping a great deal and most importantly the quality, it is currently at a level where the masses can connect with the vibe.

What is the difference between Afrobeat and Afrowave?

Afrowave is a movement as well as the sound. The movement is to spread the African culture globally, connect the diaspora back to Africa and to connect all cultures in general to create more unity. I believe all of this is achievable via music.

Afrobeat is the sound and genre that is recognized on a global scale. However, the title does not define Africa’s sound. Each country has its own sound with its own genre name. Afrobeat is the brand given outside of the continent to represent the whole package.

What are 10 songs on your favorite playlist when you DJ?

“Drogba (Joanna)” by AFRO B

“Fine Wine and Hennesy ft Slim Jxmmi” by Afro B

“Essence” by Wizkid ft Tems

“Ye” by Burna Boy

“Fall” by Davido

“If” by Davido

“Peru” by Fireboy

“Kpk FT Mohbad” by Rexxie

“Monalisa” by Lojay

“Feeling” by Ladipoe ft Buju

What new music are you working on now?

During the pandemic, I recorded the best material I’ve ever done. Afrowave 4 the album is coming soon.

What advice do you have for aspiring DJ’s?

I would say do things outside the box, create Unique marketing for the music and stay consistent.

I would also recommend reading the room because sometimes you can let songs breathe. Make sure to

have a defined look and a solid team.

Take a listen to Afro B’s song Joanna below.