Big Sean raps freestyle over Drake and Kanye beats, drops new single

Big Sean has returned to performing and putting out the hits in rapid succession.

Just 13 months after he released his last album Detroit 2, the veteran rapper released his new single “What a Life” on Oct. 22, two days after he freestyled on “L.A. Leakers.”

In the freestyle, Big Sean rapped over four beats, including Drake‘s “Love All” and Ye‘s “Hurricane.” Some of the topics he rapped about were trust issues within the Black community dating back to the Tuskegee experiment, NBA players sliding in his girlfriend Jhene Aiko‘s DMs and secret service paying him a visit.

They’ve been exploiting us since we got off the ship

Trust issues with the world, man, that I got to clear within

But how am I supposed to with the Tuskegee experiment?

Where they took 400 Blacks, snuck them Syphilis

Knowing that they might die and never see or hear again

On “What a Life,” Big Sean raps over an updated Detroit-styled instrumental produced by Hit-Boy. The 32-year-old reflects on the success of his career over the past decade, shouts out the success of his friend and former NBA point guard Jalen Rose for opening a school in Detroit, and the fact that he hasn’t married yet.

In the music video, Sean sits in a chair and is covered with bees, symbolic for the line “a hundred B’s,” a reference to $100 billion. Sean also added on his Instagram page the bees in the video were really on him.

“In the song I said 100 B’s, but it was really 65,000 bees on me,” Sean wrote in his Instagram caption. “This not photoshopped neither. I HAD 65,000 Bee’s on me … love to the beehive. I just ain’t want y’all to think it was some d— effects or some s—.”