Ludacris and Gunna reflect on Atlanta’s contributions to hip-hop (video)

Atlanta-bred Rappers Ludacris and Gunna reigned in two different eras of music, but they share an overwhelming love for the hip-hop scene in the city that raised them. In Rolling Stone‘s latest “Musicians on Musicians” episode that dropped Friday, Oct. 22, the two sat down to interview each other. They discussed Atlanta’s contributions to hip-hop and how native artists have a mindset of collaboration and giving back.

“It’s enormous how many diamonds we got that come out of Atlanta,” said Gunna. “I don’t care what side it’s from; we trending on every side. We do it as a whole for Atlanta, though. It’s all different, trendy ways of how players kick it.”

Hip-hop vet Ludacris cosigned Gunna and highlighted that what sets Atlanta apart from other cities is that its artists believe there is power in numbers.

“I love how when you look outside of Atlanta and you see what other cities say about our city, everybody—New York people, L.A. people—they’re always like, ‘I love how Atlanta artists just all work together,’ ” Luda said.

Continue reading on the next page.