Pusha T claims his new album will be better than ‘Daytona’

Pusha T’s third studio album Daytona received widespread acclaim from critics — including a Grammy nomination for the best rap album of the year in 2019. The Virginia native has promised that his new album will top his last, and it certainly has some big shoes to fill.

“I think I’ve topped Daytona for sure,” he said in an interview with Billboard on Thursday, Oct. 21. “One-thousand percent.”

Pusha T added that he is finishing up the album with it “currently in the mixing stages,” and finalizing some of the feature verses. His forthcoming project will be produced by Kanye and The Neptunes, and the artist has named Pharrell as one of his toughest critics.

“I was playing some raps for Pharrell in Miami and he was like ‘It’s cool, it’s good, but I think you’re gonna get mixed up with other people, and people thinking you’re all rapping over the same instrumental,’” he recounted. “I was like ‘You disrespectful jerk, you serious?’ and he said ‘Nah man, you’re always gonna say the greatest things but you want to be different? We’ve got to make compositions.’ ”

There has not been a set release date for his album as of yet, but the G.O.O.D. Music president did say that he will be cleaning out his closet in preparation for the drop and selling some of his most valuable pieces in partnership with luxury marketplace Grailed.

“I always have like a huge closet purge, usually yearly and definitely going into an album cycle,” he explained. “It’s like, ‘OK. What’s the look?’ And I have to like clear out my closet to be able to see where I’m going from here.”