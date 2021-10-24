 Skip to content

Black Was the Ink by Michelle Coles

October 24, 2021   |  

Tigner

Author, Michelle Coles pens first young adult novel that takes the reader on a journey history after slavery. Through the help of a ghostly ancestor, sixteen-year-old Malcolm is sent on a journey through Reconstruction-era America to find his place in modern-day Black progress.

Perfect for fans of Jason Reynolds and Nic Stone, and featuring illustrations by upcoming artist, Justin Johnson, Black Was the Ink is a powerful coming-of-age story and an eye-opening exploration of an era that defined modern America.


