Dwyane Wade to help educate on wine appreciation

Retired three-time NBA champion Dwyane Wade is a wine enthusiast who has been sharing his appreciation for the grape and rating spirits on his Instagram account for a while now. Wade is co-founder of Wade Cellars in Napa Valley where he also honed his sommelier talents. The Department of Viticulture and Enology at the University of California has taken note of his skills and has announced that he is one of the newest members of its Executive Leadership Board. Wade hopes his involvement will increase minority enrollment and opportunities in programs in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences.

“I’m excited to join forces with UC Davis to support their efforts in bringing more diversity to the wine industry and make it more inclusive. Wine is for everyone, and I look forward to working with my fellow board members to create meaningful and impactful change. Together we hope to reach and inspire our community to pursue a career in the wine industry by creating a more equitable and viable pathway to achieve those dreams,” Wade told Wine Spectator.

The University of California, Davis, is the world’s top-ranked research institute for viticulture and enology. Wine writer and Black Wine Professionals founder Julia Coney, along with viticulturist and recent UC Davis alumnus Miguel Luna, were recent inductees to the 26-member board as well. Wade also founded The Wade Family Foundation to provide relief to marginalized communities in need and helped launch the Social Change Fund United to invest in and support organizations focused on empowering communities of color.

“All of our new board leaders have really unique skills to help the department achieve our strategic goals. They bring excellent communication skills, a passion for diversifying the industry and making sure students receive a great education and fulfilling career, and a passion for wine. Past and current members will help us to reach even a higher level of teaching, research and continuing education for the industry,” David Block, professor and chair of the viticulture and enology department told Wine Spectator.

The school also hopes Wade’s involvement will help the department reach new audiences and spawn interest in the wine industry among a diverse and younger demographic.