Elizabeth Johnson pens 1st children’s book, ‘Just Like My Dad’

October 24, 2021   |  

Writers Elizabeth Johnson and Tyrell Plair (Photo courtesy of [Leon Vinson / PlaTy Multimedia & Publishing)

When two creative minds come together great things can manifest. That is what happened to writers Elizabeth Johnson and Tyrell Plair.

Breakout author Elizabeth Johnson decided she wanted to start by writing children’s books. So, with a very promising writing career ahead of her she signed with PlaTy Multimedia & Publishing, where Tyrell Plair happens to be the CEO. The dream became reality for an established writer who has written a novel, Stolen Innocence, assisted Johnson with her book. The dream became reality for Johnson when Plair co-authored her debut children’s book, Just Like My DadCheck out the rest of the story of what inspires them to write.


What did you like best about writing Just Like My Dad?

Tyrell Plair: What I liked most about writing this book was that I got a chance to reminisce about the positive and negatives part of my childhood and incorporating them into a story that the youth and adults can relate to.


Elizabeth Johnson: Writing the book and knowing that I was fulfilling my goal of guiding children and encouraging both kids and parents with great literary work that could strengthen family dynamics and relationships, always served as an inspiration to continue writing.

