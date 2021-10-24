 Skip to content

‘How to Be a Successful Black Man’ by Daniel Laroche

October 24, 2021   |  

Tigner

Tigner

How to Be a Successful Black Man educates and empowers young boys and men of African descendant about their history, heritage and legacy. Dr. Laroche connects history to the present-day life experiences and challenges of the Black Man to instill self-confidence and personal growth to succeed.

How to Be a Successful Black Man shares the beginnings of the journey to learn more about the glorious history of the Nile Valley, Kemet and Kush and incorporate the teaching of Ancient African History sharing the teachings of the late Dr. Ivan Van Sertima, the late Dr. John Henrik Clarke, and the late Dr. Yosef Ben Jochannan. Their many scholarly literary works on the African origin and history of spirituality, science, culture. The scholarly teachings of Jabari and Anika Osaze with the Shrine of MAAT for their work in rebuilding the Kemetic legacy.


