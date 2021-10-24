 Skip to content

NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard drops album that’s packed with rap icons

October 24, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

NBA star Kawhi Leonard (Image source: Instagram – @kawhileonard)

Infamously quiet NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has been tagged with the nickname “cyborg” because the two-time champ is an extremely efficient man who operates with very few words and even fewer facial expressions.


But the Los Angeles Clippers small forward made a resounding statement this weekend when he produced and released an album that is stacked with features by major rap stars.

The announcement of the album, Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam Vol. 1 came from the Culture Jam music collective’s official social media accounts shortly before the album dropped. The collaborative album features contributions from the likes of NBA Youngboy, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale and NLE Choppa. 


During one of his rare moments of personal revelations back in May 2021, Leonard announced that he would be releasing an album with the purpose of “merging hip-hop and basketball together.”

Leonard, who rarely engages on social media, has not publicly explained his journey as a budding music producer. But he did announce that in November, he plans to host an event in Los Angeles to celebrate the album’s release. Leonard will also leverage that platform to discuss topics such as financial literacy and mental health.

 

 

Posted in
Tommy Ford

Tommy Ford’s indelible legacy continues with awards gala

By Terry Shropshire

Priscilla Phifer proves that an art career is attainable at any age

By Victoria Syphoe

Robbie Best looking to portray Black culture in a positive way

By Victoria Syphoe

Howard alum Lynn McDaniel manages the historic estate sale of Claude A. Barnett and Etta Moten Barnett

By Porsha Monique

Claude and Etta Barnett estate liquidation depicts story of destiny and love

By N. Ali Early

Kirah Price describes what piques her creative interests

By Victoria Syphoe

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.