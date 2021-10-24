NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard drops album that’s packed with rap icons

Infamously quiet NBA superstar Kawhi Leonard has been tagged with the nickname “cyborg” because the two-time champ is an extremely efficient man who operates with very few words and even fewer facial expressions.

But the Los Angeles Clippers small forward made a resounding statement this weekend when he produced and released an album that is stacked with features by major rap stars.

The announcement of the album, Kawhi Leonard Presents: Culture Jam Vol. 1 came from the Culture Jam music collective’s official social media accounts shortly before the album dropped. The collaborative album features contributions from the likes of NBA Youngboy, Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert, A Boogie, Ty Dolla $ign, Wale and NLE Choppa.

During one of his rare moments of personal revelations back in May 2021, Leonard announced that he would be releasing an album with the purpose of “merging hip-hop and basketball together.”

Leonard, who rarely engages on social media, has not publicly explained his journey as a budding music producer. But he did announce that in November, he plans to host an event in Los Angeles to celebrate the album’s release. Leonard will also leverage that platform to discuss topics such as financial literacy and mental health.

With 7 tracks, Kawhi Leonard's debut album celebrates the unity of basketball and hip-hop. By founding and curating the project, The Klaw seeks to support young athletes in underserved communities 🙌 pic.twitter.com/nSq8FUPT7x — Clippers Nation (@ClipperNationCP) October 21, 2021

Kawhi has his own energy drink hitting stores this week as well as his album dropping on Friday. This man is doing whatever he wants😭 pic.twitter.com/spDbW79LZd — Guru (@DrGuru_) October 21, 2021

We live in a generation where we’re getting a Kawhi Leonard album pic.twitter.com/mJj6NdTRXI — Mr2KGodฏ๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎๎⚰ (@Mr2KGod) October 21, 2021

I'm shocked Kawhi got an album before Bron. — Waiting to Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) October 21, 2021