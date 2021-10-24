Snoop Dogg sends encouraging message to Dr. Dre as he battles divorce and loss

Dr. Dre has been dealing with a few personal issues lately including his pending divorce from his estranged wife Nicole Young and the recent passing of his grandmother. Snoop Dogg, who turned 50 last week, sent some encouraging words to his former mentor and the man who established his career. Dre shared the heartfelt sentiments.

“Ever since I was f—– with you, before I was f—- with you, you could always take pain, anger, frustration — anything that was negative and you could get something positive out of it. That’s why you the doctor. They say Snoop Dogg is an icon, he’s a God, he’s a king, but there’s one n—– to honor, and that’s you. So you get your s—- right and focus on being great. Take all that negative energy, all that s—- that you dealing with — the death, the f—— lawsuits, all that s——put it all in your mind and your spirit and make something magical, n—–. You got your soldiers with you. You got me, Em, Kendrick… We with you, cuz, let’s go,” Snoop told his The Chronic collaborator in the video.

Dre’s divorce continues to play out in public and last week he was served legal papers regarding the split while attending his grandmother’s funeral. Dre has also been accused of having several mistresses and having a child outside the marriage. Despite the drama, Dre has reportedly been working on new music as he gears up for his Super Bowl performance. Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige will play the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Feb. 13, 2022, at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Check out the visual below as Snoop sends Dre’s some encouraging words.