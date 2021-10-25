Candace Owens calls accidental shooting by Alec Baldwin ‘poetic justice’

Candace Owens’ filter remains unchecked and has weighed in with her opinion once again when no one has asked for it. This time the conservative pundit threw shade toward actor Alec Baldwin who was at the center of a shooting incident last week on the set of Rust, which killed the film’s cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director, Joel Souza. Baldwin fired a prop gun on set that last week that contained a live round.

Owens took the moment of tragedy to fire off on Baldwin, who was heavily critical of Donald Trump when he was president, calling the incident “poetic justice.”

“Alec Baldwin spent 4 years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad,” Owens posted in a now deleted Tweet.

She stuck her claws in ever deeper with a follow-up post to clarify her stance.

“Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone— not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition. Literally not one single thing that Alec Baldwin has said about Donald Trump and his supporters is going to age well,” Owens posted.

The Departed actor compared Trump to Adolf Hitler in the past for his behavior and saluted the people for booting Trump out of office last November.

“Bury Trump in a Nazi graveyard and put a swastika on his grave. The majority of Americans made the right choice. Trump is a maniac,” Baldwin tweeted.

Baldwin has been distraught since the tragedy on the set and has reportedly been inconsolable. He commented briefly last week on Twitter about the incident.

“1- There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and 2- I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin wrote.