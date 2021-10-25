Singer-songwriter Vedo keeping real R&B alive with ‘1320’

Celebrating the triumphant release of his fifth studio album, titled 1320, R&B singer-songwriter Vedo took a moment with rolling out to discuss his music. He says this project will give fans the best of his artistry and creativity, with Ari Lennox, Lloyd, Eric Bellinger, Jacquees, and Erica Banks featured on tracks on the 14-song album.

The singer of the platinum record, “You Got It” was euphoric and full of gratitude as he shared how intimate this album is and the inspiration for the lyrics.

What message are you looking to get across with this album?

Whatever you went through in the past, try your hardest to let it go and find your happiness again, because, you can’t live in darkness forever. You got to live, you could be gone tomorrow. I just want to say, “Hey, work hard and play hard. Be happy in what you do.:”

What is your favorite song on 1320?

I would have to say probably “Juicy” featuring Ari Lennox, and I might say “P.I.M.”

How is this album different from your previous work? Has anything changed stylistically?

The only thing that changed in my mind is just the passion and the focus. I’m really directing what I want to accomplish versus just doing songs that I know [listeners will like]. Everybody wants to say R&B is dead, no, this is real R&B.

Continue reading on the next page.