Delonte West goes on anti-gay, anti-LeBron James tirade during arrest

Delonte West went on a homophobic and anti-LeBron James tirade when he was arrested for public intoxication in south Florida on Oct. 19, 2021.

West, a former teammate of King James while both were with the Cleveland Cavaliers, had recently emerged from a detoxification center that he entered with the help of Dallas Mavericks NBA owner Mark Cuban. The former NBA star had been found on the busy streets of Washington, D.C., panhandling in traffic when Cuban and others transported him to a facility in Palm Beach County, 70 miles north of Miami.

West obviously fell off the wagon after rehab because he was arrested by Boynton Beach police officers because he was yelling and banging on the doors of the police department with an open container in his hand.

Officers immediately put the inebriated West in cuffs, but not before pointing tasers at the uncooperative subject and ordering him to the ground. That’s when West started spewing the f-word and telling officers that he’s better than King James.

According to TMZ, he started calling the officers the anti-gay slur as well as female dogs while they put him in the back of the cruiser.

West also reportedly said, “N—–, I was better than LeBron James. I’m better than Jordan. I was the best n—– to play every sport. Shut the f— up!”

He has been charged with obstruction and resisting without violence, open container and disorderly intoxication. He is due back in court in November.