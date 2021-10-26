Rapper Kevin Gates claims not ejaculating is healthy for men (video)

Rapper and singer Kevin Gates forwarded some interesting theories while conversing on a multitude of topics on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast.

On Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, Gates explained to Gillie Da King and Wallo267 on their “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast that men who practice semen retention will experience health benefits.

The “Always Be Gangsta Freestyle” rapper advised men that they can improve their physical health by not ejaculating during sex.

“Another thing I was telling you that’s really healing to your body – and it’s going to sound crazy – but it’s semen retention. Not releasing no semen,” he said as the two hosts looked on quizzically.

“You need to have sex. You can have sex. But your intention should be to please your partner. And don’t release no semen. If you feel like you ’bout to release, stop. Let it just … it’s just gonna heal your central nervous system and everything.”

Gates, 35, who boasts almost 10 million Instagram followers and therefore is considered a pendulum swinging entertainer, said that semen retention will also benefit the man’s partner during sexual relations.

“I engage in a lot of foreplay because I aim to please my partner. When I say foreplay, I mean I like to kiss everything. That’s just me. I aim to please my partner – whatever partner I’m dealing with at the time. ‘Can I make you squirt?’ ‘I’m not a squirter!’ ‘Lemme see.’”

Check out Gates discussing this and his other provocative sexual proclivities below: