Revenge bedtime procrastination might be keeping you up at night

Have you ever found yourself staying up late to watch one more episode of that show you’re binging or scrolling down your Instagram feed when you actually should be sleeping? Then, the next morning you always end up regretting it because of the sheer exhaustion you feel and the desire to keep on pressing the snooze button. There is a term for this and it’s called revenge bedtime procrastination.

What is revenge bedtime procrastination?

Revenge bedtime procrastination is when people put off going to sleep to engage in activities they didn’t have time to do during the day. It’s a way to take control over their night, since they didn’t have control over their day, and find time for leisure and entertainment. This phenomenon often affects people who have high-stress jobs, work long hours, or even parents who have very little time to themselves during the day.

Before you know it, just 15 more minutes of screen time turns into two hours, and the next day you are waking up wondering why you just couldn’t go straight to bed. When revenge bedtime procrastination becomes a regular habit, this can lead to you becoming less productive during the day and have you constantly trying to catch up on sleep to no avail. This can result in sleep deprivation which causes anxiety, depression, a compromised immune system, weight gain, and an increased risk of cardiac problems.

If this sounds familiar and you find yourself struggling with revenge bedtime procrastination, here are ways that you can combat it to take control over your life.

