Chanté Moore has a new man: ‘I’m happier than the morning sun’

Former BET executive Stephen G. Hill and R&B singer Chanté Moore have gone public with their relationship and revealed their engagement. The “Chante’s Got A Man” singer shared the news this week on Instagram when she posted a photo of the two love birds out on a yacht in the ocean and wished Hill a happy 60th birthday on Oct. 26. Moore expressed her emotions with a few lyrics from Stevie Wonder’s “Happier Than Morning” before adding her own touch.

“🎼…. I’m happier than the morning sun and that’s the way you said that it would be… If I should ever bring you inside my life…All my life I was alone, Didn’t think I’d find my part, Now I see my joy’s inside your arms. Every day I searched for the star, that never was in the sky, and now I see my star is on earth.

“… and I’m happier than the morning sun… and that’s the way you said that I would be… so glad I gave you a chance to come inside my life… 🎼 I couldn’t think of a better way to say~ what love, peace and joy I feel~ because of you @stephengranthill There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!! Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the “PRESENT!” 💜💞💜,” Moore posted.

Hill responded to the birthday message saying Moore brought happiness to his life as well.

“This has been my best year ever and the continuation of that best is just beginning. Celebrating a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife,” he wrote.

Hill is the former BET president of programming where he was responsible for putting together events like the BET Awards and the BET Hip Hop Awards and establishing which programs aired. He left BET after 17 years in 2017 and continues to produce award shows including the upcoming American Music Awards.

This will be the fourth marriage for the 54-year-old Moore, who previously tied the knot with actor Kadeem Hardison of “A Different World” fame in 1997, and R&B singer Kenny Lattimore in 2002. She has daughter by Hardison and a son by Lattimore. She has been divorced from Latimore since 2011. Hill also shared a video of the two dancing, adding, “A lil’ loopin with my fiancée.” Check out the photo of their rendezvous below.