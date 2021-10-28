New Latto freestyle has fans proclaiming her best female rapper (video)

The Queen of the Souf continues to climb the ranks of hip-hop.

Latto, a rapper from the southern outskirts of Atlanta (Clayton County), recently went on L.A. Leakers to spit a new freestyle over Yung LA’s “Ain’t I” instrumental. The artist sported an orange-and-green “Jet Life” letterman in the studio, an ode to rapper Curren$y, who founded the Jet Life Recordings label in 2011.

In the freestyle, the 22-year-old spit about her selectiveness in men, her four-story house, watch and rap flow.

Stop playing with my pen/I been that since 16

The b—- mean, I’m pullin’ rap h— card like the vaccine

Latto first came to prominence in 2016 on the Lifetime reality TV show “The Rap Game,” produced by Jermaine Dupri and Queen Latifah.

Y’all seen on the flat screen

I’m a rap b—- bad dream

Write, rap and sing plus the looks, b—-, I’m a cash machine

She then ended the minute freestyle with one last memorable bar.

F— who ain’t feeling me

I’m in my prime, Amazon can’t f— with my delivery

After the freestyle, fans said Latto should be in the conversation with Rapsody and Nicki Minaj as the best female rapper out right now.

Just my opinion, Big Latto is the best female rapper out, sans Nicki Minaj and Rapsody. Not only is her content versatile, she can rap with the guys, rap with the women, and more. The problem is, unlike the other female rappers, she doesn’t sell lifestyle and her name choice. https://t.co/h5Vt715B7K — kevikev (@KevCoke6) October 27, 2021

Ok let’s get the straight, Meg might be the most marketable and hottest Female rapper but Big latto is the best female rapper out rn! Word play☑️ flow ☑️ Creativity☑️ https://t.co/LPK0RAzHAU — Dottie 😶‍🌫️ (@__Dottie3) October 27, 2021