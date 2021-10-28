T.I. and Tiny developing affordable housing in low-income area (video)

Rap impresario T.I. and his songstress wife Tiny Harris are literally putting their money where their mouths are by developing affordable housing in the area where the Grand Hustle boss was reared.

Tip, who was born in the crime-ridden and drug-infested area as Clifford T. Harris Jr., took to his Instagram to show off to his 13 million followers his latest pride and joy: the construction of a 143-unit, mixed-use housing development in the Bankhead section of Atlanta.

The video begins as Tip pulls up on the construction site, where the project is close to halfway done, to reminisce about how it once was and what is now replacing his childhood haunts.

“So yeah, checking on my development here in Bankhead man, you know what I’m saying. This right here used to be the old K-Mart, Giant Food, and now we have affordable housing. 143 units going up,” said Tip, 41, as he scans the area with his camera phone. “Big huge community ya dig? We’re about 40 percent done, we’re supposed to be done sometime next year. Since so much is from here, let’s see what you’ve done for here.”

Drinking in the scene seemed to get the juices racing through Tip’s circuits as he excitedly proclaimed, “I ain’t gonna do too much jaw-jacking. I’m gonna show mine,” he said with pride. “A lot of people say they from here, but do they do for here?”

His wife, Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 46, was in the car with him and exclaimed, “We did that! We did that!”

Tip then continued discussing his real estate venture while telling folks to climb down off his back. “This is our first project as developers [and] we’re proud of it. I got love for everybody over here but if anybody got anything to say about me, s— man don’t look at me, look at my work. Don’t look at me, look at my work, look at my moves. We can kill all the cap.”

In addition to the 143 units, T.I. says the project will also have a community center, a greenhouse and a garden.

Tiny also posted about the property for her Instagram followers, saying:

“God just keeps blessing us to bless others. @Troubleman31 U da Man!! I love to say our big project is coming along.”

Flip the page to check out Tip’s excitement on his first major real estate venture.