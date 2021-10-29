Cardi B calls trolls ‘mentally deranged’

Cardi B receives lots of “backhanded compliments” on Twitter.

The chart-topping rap star loves to use the micro-blogging platform — where she has more than 19 million followers — but she claims that her critics are reluctant to give her credit.

Cardi, 29, wrote on Twitter: “People on this app rather give me backhanded compliments because they hate to admit that I look good.”

The “WAP” hitmaker has also accused some of her critics of being “mentally deranged.”

Alongside some throwback photos of herself, Cardi wrote in another tweet: “So according to the mentally deranged side of Twitter I can’t do a hairstyle that I have done plenty of times before, I can’t do face expressions that I constantly do & I can’t eat ice cream even tho I literally had sonic ice trending last year due to my addiction …Ummm OK.”

Meanwhile, Cardi previously revealed that motherhood has given her more motivation than ever.

The rapper, who has two children, explained that she’s determined to give her children the best possible chance of success.

Reflecting on her ambitions and motivations, Cardi said: “All the time I’m thinking about my kid.

“I’m shaking my a–, but at the same time I’m doing business, I’m on the phone with my business manager saying, make sure that a percentage of my check goes to my kid’s trust.

“I give my daughter so much love, and I’m setting her up for a future. I want to tell her that a lot of the s— that I have done in life — no matter what I did, knowing that I wanted to have kids made me go harder to secure a good future for my kids.”