CEO of CHOP CHOP Mobile grooms the Chicago Bears, Adidas, Uber and more

Kesia King is founder and chief experiential officer of CHOP CHOP Mobile. It is a multicultural salon and barbershop that delivers on-site beauty and grooming services to busy professionals. It allows them to connect and engage at business offices, event venues and brand activations. This service takes on an approach of meeting clients where they are.

King has pitched to notable investors, such “Shark Tank” judge Daymond John, and Grammy Award-winning rapper Chamillionaire. She’s secured Siemens, Philips Norelco, the Chicago Bears, Uber and Adidas as clients. King is also a wife, mother and author of F.E.A.R. Face Everything And Recover: The 30-Day Reset to Unlocking Your Full Potential.

How did you get started?

I always have been a hair enthusiast. I love doing hair, but I never pursued my license. My dad was like, “if you want to open a salon, you need to go to business school for your degree, and then you can open it.” While I was in school, I was thinking how can I do something more unique and a little bit different? I wanted to put a little twist on a traditional salon and barbershop.

When I was at home on maternity leave, I was watching Steve Harvey and I saw a woman who had this mobile pet grooming service. She had a little truck and she would take it to people’s homes [and they would bring their dogs out to get groomed. So, I was thinking, oh my, why can’t I do that with hair? I could create this mobile unit and allow people to get on and have stylists on board and just service them where they’re at.

Continue reading on the next page.