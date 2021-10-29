 Skip to content

Kandi Burruss talks about producing Broadway play, changes on ‘RHOA’

Kandi Burruss (Photo credit: Royal Binion)

Kandi Burruss is arguably one of the most multifaceted woman in reality television. The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter was a household name before joining “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” franchise. Burruss owns Bedroom Kandi, a line of bedroom toys, co-owns four thriving restaurants with her husband Todd Tucker, and continues to perform on occasion with R&B group Xscape. Burruss does all of this in addition to being the mother of four, two of which are under the age of 6. The chocolate beauty recently added Broadway producer to the many hats she juggles, taking on the highly anticipated Broadway play, Thoughts of a Colored Man.


Rolling out chatted with Burruss on the heels of the private Broadway premiere about the show, the new season of “RHOA” and which cast member holds the most weight with the Atlanta franchise of the show.

Why was the premiere of Thoughts of a Colored Man so special for you?


I’m proud to be a part of this Black production on Broadway because there aren’t many opportunities for us like this. I’d done Broadway before in Chicago but I always say you haven’t done something unless you’ve done it twice. When my agent brought this opportunity to me I jumped at it because I wanted an opportunity to do Broadway again and I enjoy being both in front of the audience and behind the scenes.

