Tamera Mowry shares secret to her youthful skin

Tamera Mowry believes sunscreen has helped her to age “backward.”

The 43-year-old star has revealed that applying sun cream is one skin care step that she’ll never skip, as it’s helped her to maintain her youthful appearance.

Tamera — who previously starred alongside her twin sister Tia Mowry in the sitcom “Sister, Sister” — told Byrdie: “As women of color, we still need sunscreen. People say I still look young, and I’m aging backward. I think wearing sunscreen is what’s helped me. Supergoop has fantastic sunscreen.”

The actress has also shared some of her hair care secrets.

“I learned you have to make sure you’re using the right brush when brushing curly hair because your hair can easily snap. I’ve also learned a technique called raking. It’s really important to detangle your hair with your hands and some conditioner. With your hands, you’ll be able to feel the state of your hair, and you can see how much is coming out. It’s also really important to do a deep condition. I’m always busy, so I forget to do it because you have to let it sit on your hair for 20 minutes. I really don’t have 20 minutes, but I’m forcing myself to deep condition and take care of these curls,” she said.

Tamera also recommends “drinking lots of water” and not falling asleep with makeup on.

Asked for advise on maintaining healthy-looking skin, she said: “Don’t sleep in your makeup. That’s the number one thing. When I was younger and would go partying, I would come home tired and not take my make-up off. You take your young skin for granted. But eventually, your pores will get clogged, and you will break out. Another thing is to drink lots of water. When you drink lots of water, your skin has a natural glow.”