Julissa Prado tells the key 3 brand elements for Rizos Curls’ success

For years, Julissa Prado struggled with managing her naturally curly hair. The lack of good products prompted Prado to create her own curly cocktail. Prado, a native of Los Angeles, took the leap of faith and launched her own haircare brand – Rizos Curls.

Since 2017, Rizos Curls has grown in popularity in 57 countries and most recently, was added to Target supply chain.

What is the Rizos Curls Brand story?

The inspiration to create Rizos Curls was my own personal curl journey to learn how to love and style my natural curls. I spent years creating the perfect formula, I wanted a product made with quality ingredients that could celebrate all curl types, from my Aunt’s coily strands to my sister’s loose waves. I launched in 2017 and four years later we are now sold in Target, Ulta Beauty and Sally Beauty Mexico.

Describe your fund-raising journey and future.

Rizos Curls is completely self-funded and independently-owned. I used my entire life savings to formulate the products and then relied on my friends and family to help me build the brand from being the models for my pictures, my brother shot the photos, I built the website, etc. From there, I just continued to reinvest all my profits back into the business.

Describe the Rizos Curls Brand architecture elements.

Curls, Community, Culture. That is the heart of Rizos Curls and is what guides every decision I make. I call it the 3 C’s.

CURLS stands for the high-quality products that Rizos Curls has come to be known for, which are made using natural ingredients and no harsh chemicals — no sulfates, no silicones, no parabens. Growing up I struggled to find products that worked on my hair type, as well as fought the stigmas against curly hair in mainstream beauty. [This] is why I founded Rizos Curls, as a way to embrace & celebrate the beauty of all-natural hair textures, curls, coils and waves.

COMMUNITY is the reason Rizos Curls is successful. It is our community that propels the brand forward. With Rizos Curls I set out to create a brand and foster community, both the larger curly hair community, community of women, and community of people of color. As a mission-driven company, community is the beacon in my decision making and I often make decisions based on giving back to our community rather than on profit.

CULTURE as a Latina founder is so deeply intertwined with my brand. I’m proud to be at the forefront of a cultural shift in beauty where inclusivity and diversity are celebrated. Through Rizos Curls we can show the many faces of beauty. As a self-funded, WOC-owned business, I am breaking down barriers, changing stereotypes and reaching new limits. I’m fighting to break into mainstream and helping pave the way for other Latina and WOC-owned brands. I heard “no” in my life many times, but it’s that driving force that brings meaning to what I do as a brand founder. With Rizos Curls, I uplift and celebrate the beauty of culture through our branding and messaging in a time when there is so much adversity.