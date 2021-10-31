When it comes to the 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE this car is a head-turner. One cannot miss seeing the new style and enhanced elegance, as well as its roaring power – coming and going.

When Jaguar rolled out their flagship sports car for 2021, they added some new features yet preserved the core DNA of this beautiful machine.

Rolling out was ecstatic when we finally got our hands on this F-TYPE convertible two-seat sports car. At first glance we could not miss the assertive, yet elegant design of both the exterior and interior design. The outside features displays flowing lines but keeps traditional forms which are the signature of the brand’s rich sports car heritage. Some notable facelifts include a new clamshell hood, front bumpers and subtly enlarged grille which features the sleek silver and red Jaguar badge.

The interior is just as impressive and luxurious. The interior truly has the driver in mind with its beautifully detailed British Jaguar craftsmanship, leather quilt stitched seats along with leather steering wheel cover and dashboard.

Did I mention that the 2021 F-TYPE has power? Well, it does. For all of the Jaguar models, from the 296 hp 4‑cylinder to the 575 hp V8, all feature their Active Sports Exhaust System. You can make this beauty purr or with a flip of a switch the Jaguar can roar a thrilling rumble on start-up and especially when you push the peddle to the metal.

Based on budget and preference, there are several engines available for the 2021 F-TYPE. You can select either a six -or eight-cylinder with options of horsepower; 296hp, 380hp, and 575hp. All eight-speed engines come with Quickshift transmissions which allow you to switch from automatic or steering wheel mounted shift paddles.

Inside the cabin, there is more driver-focused technology from the 12.3 inch instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™. The sound system offers stellar sound with two superb Meridian™ speakers.

The 2021 Jaguar F-TYPE R AWD Convertible comes with a sophisticated price tag. priced at from $ in the 105,900 base price, as test driven, $120,750.