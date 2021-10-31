Lindsay Levingston on her breast cancer journey and raising awareness

Lyndsay Levingston is a multi-hyphenate media personality, researcher, and segment producer for “The Black News Channel” and an active member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority. She is the founder of SurviveHer, a non-profit, focused on giving hope to breast cancer survivors. Levingston joined “Health IQ” to discuss her journey and the work she’s doing through her non-profit.

How did you discover that you had breast cancer?

I was in the shower one day when I was conducting my self-breast exam as we should, as women do monthly and I felt a lump in my right breast, and I knew that something wasn’t right. I kind of … brushed it off and thought, ‘Oh, maybe, let me change bras’ … but it was tender to the touch and you could also see it a little bit through my skin. So, I immediately scheduled my well-woman exam and my obgyn ordered my very first mammogram.

You were diagnosed with triple-negative breast cancer stage 2B. What does that mean?

Triple-negative breast cancer is the most aggressive subtype of breast cancer, it means that the cancer cells grow rapidly and fast. And, if you don’t detect it early it could become malignant and spread through the body, and it can result in a poor prognosis. Black women are affected at a higher rate by triple-negative breast cancer so, with that said, I needed immediate treatment; immediate aggressive treatment.

What was the immediate aggressive treatment you underwent?

Oh, are you ready to buckle up for this very fast ride? So I was in New York City at the time working in media when I was diagnosed, so I relocated home to Houston for treatment and care … I sat down with my breast surgeon who happens to be a family friend, someone who I trust, a woman of color and I knew that she would take good care of me. So, the initial plan was 16 rounds or 15 rounds of chemotherapy to shrink the mass. It’s what’s called neo adjunct chemotherapy so it’s chemotherapy to shrink the mass before surgery.

[What was the] inspiration and motivation for SurviveHer?

As I mentioned, when COVID happened we were, I think, all in this space of making purposeful pivots in our careers, because we had to figure out what was going to work for us as we’re working from home, working remotely, etc. I still wanted to maintain my media work, but add to that my health journey and sharing my story, because I learned so much information. Within a year’s span, I wanted to share that with women to help them along their journey. God laid on my spirit to create a multimedia platform called SurviveHer.

