Man who stabbed 21 Savage’s brother to death sentenced in London

A man who fatally stabbed the brother of rapper 21 Savage was sentenced this week to 10 years in prison. The crime occurred last year on Nov. 22 in Brixton, London. According to the Daily Beast, 21 Savage’s 27-year-old brother Terrell Davis-Emmons got into a confrontation with Tyrece Fuller as he was going to run errands for his grandmother. Both men pulled out their knives after an argument but Davis-Emmons put his machete back into its sheath and that’s when Fuller stabbed him with a six-inch blade.

Closed-circuit television captured the incident as 21 Savage’s brother lifted up his shirt to look at his chest wound before immediately losing consciousness and falling face-first into a bush. Paramedics were called, but Davis-Emmons was pronounced dead on the scene. Fuller was found guilty of manslaughter during a trial in July, but the murder charge was dropped. The 22-year-old Fuller, who was also convicted of possessing a bladed article, chose not to attend his sentencing hearing.

Fuller had no previous convictions prior to the stabbing and told the courts he and Davis-Emmons had a previous argument over a gambling debt he owed of £800 Pounds which is equivalent to about $1,200 U.S. dollars. Davis-Emmons was also an aspiring rapper named TM1way. 21 Savage and his brother both share the same father. At the time of his brother’s death last year, the “A Lot” rapper shared his grief on Instagram.

“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro. I know I took my anger out on you. I wish I could take that s— back,” he posted.

During the trial, court judge Mr. Justice Cavanagh stated that although he believed Fuller was being threatened, he was “not in imminent danger and acting in self-defense” when the death occurred.

“This is yet another tragic example of the curse of knife crime in London. A young man’s life has needlessly been cut short by the willingness of young men to pick up a knife or blade and to use it when there are far easier and far safer and better ways of resolving the situation,” Cavanagh stated after the conviction.