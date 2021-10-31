RuPaul to star in Christmas movie on VH1

Talk about bringing in the Christmas spirit. We think.

RuPaul, the popular drag queen, actor, model, singer, television host and author, whose full name is RuPaul Andre Charles, is starring in an upcoming VH1 original movie called “The B—- Who Stole Christmas” with a bevy of former “Drag Race” stars.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the film is centered around fashion journalist Krysta Rodriguez who is dispatched by her editor, played by RuPaul, to a town that is singularly devoted to Christmas. While on assignment to dig up a salacious story, she becomes unwittingly entangled in a Winter Ball competition involving a group of uncouth and ruthless housewives who want to destroy the holiday.

Mama Ru will be joined by a plethora of stars from the “Drag Race” TV series that RuPaul hosted for many years, including; Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan, Latrice Royale, Jaymes Mansfield, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, and Kylie Sonique Love.

“There are 1,000 Christmas movies this year, but only one with drag queens,” World of Wonder producer Randy Barbato wrote in a statement obtained by EW. “Christmas will never be the same!”

“The B—- Who Stole Christmas,” which premieres Dec. 2, is one of the marquee movies marketed by VH1 as part of its holiday movie lineup that also includes: “Adventures in Christmasing” starring Kim Fields, Kel Mitchell, and Eva Marcille; “Hip Hop Family Christmas” featuring Keri Hilson, Ne-Yo, MC Lyte, and Redman; “Let’s Get Merried” with Xosha Roquemore and Tahj Mowry, and “Miracles Across 125th Street” featuring by Nick Cannon, Lil’ Kim, Tommy Davidson, Akon, and others.