Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party interrupted by gunfire

Singer Teyana Taylor’s Halloween party in the Los Angeles area became a real-life horror show as gunmen reportedly tried to rob some of the attendees and exchanged gunfire with security personnel.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated in its report that the wife of former NBA champion Iman Shumpert was hosting a costume party on the eve of the holiday on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Sunset Room in Hollywood.

Three women were standing outside of the club when three armed men, according to TMZ, descended on the scene and tried to rob them. One of the women either resisted or did not move fast enough because she was pistol-whipped, according to the LAPD incident report.

The gunmen continued to try to rob them before an armed security guard jumped into action to successfully thwart the robbery. The guard exchanged gunfire with the three men. Luckily, there was no one else in the vicinity when each side missed and the bullets were lodged into parked cars.

The publication reports that the gunmen then fled in a car and sped away. It was not reported if they managed to steal anything and there is no word if LAPD managed to arrest the suspects.

The woman who was struck with the end of the pistol by one of the gunmen was not seriously injured and declined medical treatment when first responders rolled up on the scene.