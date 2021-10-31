 Skip to content

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner

October 31, 2021   |  

Nagashia Jackson

Nagashia Jackson

View Author Posts

Angela Bassett at The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in Cleveland (Photos by Nagashia Jackson for Rolling Out)

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors artists who hve impacted the culture with their music and influence. The class of 2021 are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads, and Clarence Avent. In addition, it’s labeled as the most racially diverse class since 1996.


To a sold-out audience, the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The list of presenters and performers are Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore. Bevy Smith, best known as a television personality and a fashion queen, interviewing guests and artists on the red carpet.

Pages: 1 2
Posted in

Pandora delivers a Halloween-themed playlist fit for hip-hop heads

By N. Ali Early

The Fugees postpone reunion tour while Lauryn Hill drops new music

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Big Sean exits Ye West’s G.O.O.D. Music after 14 years

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Missy Elliott to be honored by Hollywood

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Hip-hop veteran Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O. shares his battle with colon cancer

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

H.E.R. nearly brought to tears during packed show at Chicago’s Aragon Ballroom

By Nana Aduba-Amoah

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.