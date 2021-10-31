Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inducts Jay-Z, LL Cool J, Tina Turner

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors artists who hve impacted the culture with their music and influence. The class of 2021 are Tina Turner, Carole King, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Foo Fighters, Todd Rundgren, Kraftwerk, Charley Patton, Gil Scott-Heron, LL Cool J, Billy Preston, Randy Rhoads, and Clarence Avent. In addition, it’s labeled as the most racially diverse class since 1996.

To a sold-out audience, the 36th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place on Saturday, Oct. 30, at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland. The list of presenters and performers are Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lionel Richie, Mickey Guyton, H.E.R, Bryan Adams, Christina Aguilera, Angela Bassett and Drew Barrymore. Bevy Smith, best known as a television personality and a fashion queen, interviewing guests and artists on the red carpet.