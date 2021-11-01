Jordin Sparks to star in Hallmark Christmas movie

Actress and singer Jordin Sparks is gearing to spread some holiday cheer with the upcoming release of her Hallmark Channel film A Christmas Treasure, which will premiere on Nov. 7, 2021, on the network. Sparks is an executive producer of the movie along with her co-star Michael Xavier as their new project leads off Hallmark’s Countdown to Christmas programming.

The former “American Idol” star will sing two classic Christmas songs in the film, covering “This Christmas” and on the piano, “Oh Holy Night.” Her original song from her 2020 Christmas album Cider & Hennessy called “Oh, It’s Christmas” will also be included in the film.

“Christmas is so special to me and I’m thrilled that I get to share this festive movie with you all this year. I loved being able to perform some of my favorite Christmas melodies, one for the first time, as part of the movie. Joining the Hallmark family is a dream come true! I know people are going to fall in love with Lou and our story that truly represents the phrase, ‘Home is where the heart is,’ ” she told Deadline.

Sparks also hit up Instagram to share her latest project and bossing up behind-the-scenes.

“It’s November…..which means #AChristmasTreasure premieres THIS SUNDAY 11/7! Woot woot! I’m so proud of this project, and can’t wait for you to meet this incredible cast! They gave their all to the film and killllled it!!! ☺️ I’m honored to wear the EP cap and star in this one, a first for me!!! Join myself and the incredible @yo_mickey_x as we launch Hallmark’s #CountdownToChristmas on 11/7!🎄❄️🎶,” she posted.

Check out the trailer for A Christmas Treasure below.