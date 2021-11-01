Why Donald Glover has every right to diss White rappers

On Oct. 31, Donald Glover tweeted a link to the first trailer of season three’s “Atlanta” on FX. The multi-talented creative apparently tweeted and deleted some other thoughts on the night of Halloween as well.

“I can’t wait til this show is out. I watch the roughs like it aint my show,” Glover tweeted. “And just for the record, I’m watching yall sayin ‘Dave’ is on par. Like yall forgot what we did. No disrespect.”

The show Glover is referring to is “Dave,” the FX show created by Dave Burd, whose rap name is Lil Dicky.

“We got Black people on here debating which is better, and IM the sellout?” Glover tweeted. “I got receipts.”

Glover has every right to take public jabs at Burd.

Burd is a white rapper who came to online prominence when his first music video “Ex-Boyfriend” got a million views on the day it dropped in 2013. After one mixtape, one album and eight years later, the first season of his TV show premiered. Burd made his intentions of becoming a rapper plain from his debut, using the industry as a tool to show off his comedic ambitions.

Through his initial goal, he eventually fell in love with rap and has developed into a quality MC over time.

Before Glover landed a deal with FX in 2013, he worked as a writer on NBC’s “30 Rock,” a part of the online comedic trio DerrickComedy, starred in NBC’s “Community” all while building up his rap career, which peaked with the 2012 mixtape “Royalty.”

Prior to landing “Dave,” Burd did not have any prior acting, writing, directing or producing experience on major productions.

