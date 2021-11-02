Cardi B explains why most rappers ‘wanna die’ (video)

Cardi B was in a whole mood after she and her crew got turned up at the club, because the Invasion of Privacy emcee released a torrent of emotions regarding the current state of rap.

Unleashing her stream of consciousness for her 113 million Instagram fans while outside in the dark with her female friends, the 29-year-old rap queen who was born Belcalis Almánzar began critiquing aspects of the club scene that are annoying to her.

Specifically, Cardi B said rappers “wanna die” and have issues with consuming lean and marijuana:

“I feel like n—-s nowadays making music with this type of beat that is mad depressing. All these rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die. They all wanna die — all of ’em! All these n—-s need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers: they get money and they start buying too much motherf—ing weed and too much lean and they make that slow s— I wanna turn up — [I’m] tired of the same song every time I go to the motherf—–g club.”

Cardi B brings the matter home by declaring that the club scene needs more of her frenetic fever.

“The club needs me! The strippers need me. The bartenders need me! The h–s need me. The motherf—ing get-money n—as need me. I wanna shake my a–, n—a! Am I lying?”

Perhaps the wife of Migos rapper Offset and the mother of two is simply yearning to drop new music for her fans

“I know what n—-s is missing in the club: me! They missing me, they missing my music! Lemme tell you something, I am sick and tired of hearing the same motherf—ing s—. I came from the strip club, and now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these motherf—–s on Twitter like ‘You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this.’ I want to make music to turn the f— up!”

