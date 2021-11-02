 Skip to content

Janet Jackson Super Bowl scandal explored in new doc

November 2, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

Janet Jackson (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Janet Jackson’s high-flying, Hall of Fame career took a serious left turn following the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” during the halftime show of the 2004 Super Bowl.


Jodi Gomes is directing a New York Times Presents documentary, “Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson,” to explore the episode that altered the musical trajectory of the youngest Jackson sibling. This is the same team that, not coincidentally, presented the “Framing Britney Spears” documentary on the troubled pop star’s conservatorship. 

Jackson, 55, was performing a medley of her biggest bangers that made her a living legend, including “All for You” and “Rhythm Nation” during the halftime show 17 years ago. Singer Justin Timberlake, 40, surprised fans when he came out to belt out his cut, “Rock Your Body.”


Tens of millions of sports and music fans from around the world were tuned in when Timberlake pulled back a piece of Jackson’s wardrobe at the end of their set, exposing her bare breast. The vitriol directed at Jackson was overwhelming and unrelenting. Her career would never be the same.

The New York Post‘s Page Six reports that the documentary is “going to be all about the fallout and the suits who f—-d over Janet [at] Viacom. They’re reaching out to everyone who was involved: dancers, stylists, directors. Everyone.”

More importantly, the project will explore the racial, gender and cultural aspects of the debacle. It will also include rare, behind-the-scenes footage from NFL and MTV executives as well as perspectives from music industry insiders, cultural critics and members of the Jackson family. The film will probe former CBS executive Les Moonves who seemed hell-bent on destroying Jackson’s career in the aftermath of the wardrobe mishap. 

“Malfunction: The Dressing Down of Janet Jackson” will premiere simultaneously on FX and Hulu Nov. 19, 2021, at 10 p.m. EST. 

