Boosie claims his homophobic comments are ‘making a difference’ (video)

Rapper Boosie Badazz boldly told his fans that his homophobic rants, particularly those aimed at gay rhymer Lil Nas X, are “making a difference.

The outspoken Baton Rouge rap renegade said a recent visit out while running errands let him know that he is speaking for a percentage of the population that support his critique of the gay lifestyle.

In a video the 38-year-old captions, “I speak for people who ain’t got a platform.” He then had this to say to his 231K fans:

“I was out making groceries; eight different people came up to me and told me, ‘Man, you the voice I ain’t got, bruh.’ Eight different people told me, ‘Man, don’t let nobody silence you, bruh. You all we got, bruh.’ Eight different people just told me that in three hours. Like, man, sh– crazy, man,” Boosie said in the Instagram video.

“About four women and four dudes, dawg, said the exact same thing,” he added. “I’m making a difference.”

Last week, Lil Nas X was trolling his fans and Boosie when he said he was doing a duet with the firebrand rapper. When Boosie got wind of Nas’ joke, he unleashed a vicious homophobic tirade at Nas X.

“STOP TROLLING ME F—– LOL!!,” Boosie tweeed. “IF YOU #commitsuicide YOU WOULD DO THIS WORLD A HUGE FAVOR NOBODY WANTS U HERE.”

The tweet was quickly yanked down by Twitter for violation of its hate speech policies, but Boosie’s account was not canceled.

Listen to Boosie give his testimony below: