Boosie blasts Charlamagne Tha God for stance on Lil Nas X (video)

Boosie Badazz is seemingly on a scorched-earth campaign to blast Lil Nas X, his sympathizers and any others who give a platform to openly gay people to espouse their views.

The latest person to be targeted is Charlamagne tha God, the co-host of the nationally-syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

Charlamagne gave an audience to LBGTQ+ advocate and reality star Ts Madison as part of the show that was ostensibly designed to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Paid in Full movie debut. But when Madison mentioned Boosie as part of the clapback against homophobia, Boosie was immediately triggered and fired off on Twitter.

Boosie took off on Charlamagne despite the fact that the radio and TV personality never mentioned the Baton Rouge rapper by name. However, Charlamagne did state, generally speaking, that rappers who speak on drugs and violence in their music do not have any moral high ground to stand on when it comes to homosexuality.

After learning of Boosie’s sentiments, Charlamagne called in on co-host Angela Yee’s show “Rumor Report” to explain his stance.

“I’m not on no side, I’m on the side of Blackness,” Charlamagne said. “First and foremost imma send Boosie healing energy. I don’t even know what I got to do with it. If I’m mistaken I thought I also said me included when I said we can’t stand on that moral high ground as far as pointing at somebody and saying they’re a detriment to kids because we’ve all said or done things that have probably influenced kids negatively. I said me included.”

Listen to “The Breakfast Club” hosts discuss this issue.