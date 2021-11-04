 Skip to content

Boosie blasts Charlamagne Tha God for stance on Lil Nas X (video)

November 4, 2021   |  

Terry Shropshire

Terry Shropshire

View Author Posts

Charlamagne Tha God (Photo credit: Shutterstock.com / Kathy Hutchins)

Boosie Badazz is seemingly on a scorched-earth campaign to blast Lil Nas X, his sympathizers and any others who give a platform to openly gay people to espouse their views.


The latest person to be targeted is Charlamagne tha God, the co-host of the nationally-syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club.”

Charlamagne gave an audience to LBGTQ+ advocate and reality star Ts Madison as part of the show that was ostensibly designed to commemorate the 19th anniversary of the Paid in Full movie debut. But when Madison mentioned Boosie as part of the clapback against homophobia, Boosie was immediately triggered and fired off on Twitter.


Boosie took off on Charlamagne despite the fact that the radio and TV personality never mentioned the Baton Rouge rapper by name. However, Charlamagne did state, generally speaking, that rappers who speak on drugs and violence in their music do not have any moral high ground to stand on when it comes to homosexuality.

After learning of Boosie’s sentiments, Charlamagne called in on co-host Angela Yee’s show “Rumor Report” to explain his stance. 

“I’m not on no side, I’m on the side of Blackness,” Charlamagne said. “First and foremost imma send Boosie healing energy. I don’t even know what I got to do with it. If I’m mistaken I thought I also said me included when I said we can’t stand on that moral high ground as far as pointing at somebody and saying they’re a detriment to kids because we’ve all said or done things that have probably influenced kids negatively. I said me included.”

Listen to “The Breakfast Club” hosts discuss this issue.

Posted in

John Legend compares Ye West and Trump calling both ‘underdog narcissists’

By rolling

Jay-Z breaks up with Instagram

By rolling

Boosie claims his homophobic comments are ‘making a difference’ (video)

By Terry Shropshire

Cardi B crosses dream item off bucket list

By rolling

Mariah Carey to perform new holiday single on Christmas special

By rolling

Traveling Tupac art exhibit launching in 2022

By Michael "Ice-Blue" Harris

Join Our Newsletter

Get the latest news from Rolling Out.