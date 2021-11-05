Braves speed through downtown Atlanta in 1st part of championship parade

Approximately 10 minutes.

That’s how long it took for the Atlanta Braves‘ first portion of the 2021 championship parade to take place on Nov. 5.

Fast or slow, Braves fans of all ages and backgrounds came out to celebrate the franchise’s first championship since 1995.

“Man, we’ve been waiting a long time for this,” Atlanta Braves fan Logan Marshall told rolling out. “It’s amazing to see this many people. I have no idea how many people are out here right now, it’s crazy.”

To allow younger people to attend the festivities as well, many metro Atlanta school districts canceled school for the day.

After city officials like mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and mayoral candidate Andre Dickens strolled down Peachtree Street with the champions, the Braves headed to Cobb County and Truist Park, where the group currently plays to finish off the day with free performances from Big Boi and Ludacris.