‘5 Things Every Man Needs: …And Every Woman Should Know About Men’

November 7, 2021  

Tigner

Tigner

Dwight Buckner Jr. is one of the nation’s most respected coaches. In 5 Things Every Man Needs…And Every Woman Should Know About Men, Dwight provides relationship advice in a practical way and answers some of the biggest, most pressing questions women have about men:

How do I help my man to become the man God predestined for him to be?
How do I get my man to communicate with me more and understand my needs?
How do I get my man to take more of the leadership role in the home?


These and other questions Dwight answers in this book. Are you ready to discover the keys to unlocking your man’s full potential and transforming your relationship into the relationship of your dreams? If so, then this is the book for you.

