Alicia Lauchner shares the inspiration for writing ‘I Love My Me’
November 7, 2021 |
Lauchner, a native of Brooklyn who currently resides in Raleigh, found the time between family and ministry to become a children’s author. Her inspiration for writing children’s books stems from the “always entertaining” honor of being grandma to the one and only Amiyah D’or.
The inspiration to write I Love My Me came from little Amiyah’s 4-month journey and fight for her life in the NICU in 2016. Lauchner states that Amiyah’s fight became the victory and fuel for Alicia’s new writing adventure. I Love My Me is just the beginning.
Continue reading the rest of Alicia Launchner’s story about her new children’s book I Love My Me.
What inspired you to write I Love My Me?
This was a “God-idea” and my granddaughter Amiyah is my main inspiration. I Love My Me is the first of the Amiyah D’or Presents series.
What is the story behind the title?
Amiyah was born an extreme preemie [4 months early at only 1 lb 3 oz]. She not only entered the world having to fight for her life, but also facing the strong possibility of having a lifetime of challenges; inwardly and outwardly. I Love My Me not only encourages our little ones to love themselves, but to love and appreciate EVERY permanent, unchangeable thing about themselves. It is a personal declaration: “I love MY me!”
Continue reading on the next page.