Fetty Wap released on bond as drug conspiracy case intensifies (photos)

Rapper Fetty Wap was finally allowed to post bail on Nov. 5 after being arrested on drug conspiracy charges last week. The “Trap Queen” hitmaker was released after dropping a $500,000 bond and putting up his Georgia home as part of the bail package. He is required to wear an ankle monitor as well and the Long Island federal judge also noted that the Patterson, New Jersey rapper can travel for music tours as long as he gets permission from federal prosecutors.

Fetty Wap, whose real name is William Junior Maxwell II, was arrested on Oct. 28 at Citi Field, where he was scheduled to play a show at the Rolling Loud music festival in New York. Kavaughn Wiggins, Brian Sullivan, brothers Robert and Anthony Leonardi, and NJ correction officer Anthony Cyntje, were rounded up as well last month and all are being charged with conspiring to distribute controlled substances.

According to the federal indictment, the six men are part of a drug distribution ring that conspired together to sell more than 100 kilograms of narcotics—including heroin, fentanyl, cocaine, and crack cocaine—across Long Island and New Jersey. The group used the U.S. Postal Service and drivers with hidden vehicle compartments to transport drugs across the country to a storage base in Suffolk County. The group then allegedly used cutting agents to turn one kilogram of drugs into as many as four kilograms before distributing it to lower-level dealers.

Search warrants also uncovered a large stash of drugs, $1.5 million in cash, two 9mm handguns, a rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, a .40 caliber pistol, and ammunition. All of the defendants except the rapper were charged with using firearms in connection with drug trafficking.

US District Judge Joanna Seybert approved his release with several more conditions including surrendering his passport and Fetty Wap must submit to random drug testing. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office also released three photos in relation to evidence seized during the arrest, which shows guns, money and drugs.