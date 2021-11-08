Former Mr. Olympia Shawn Rhoden dies at 46

Bodybuilding star Shawn Rhoden passed away on Nov. 6 from an apparent heart attack, according to TMZ . He was 46.

Rhoden took home the sport’s crowning honor in 2018 when he won Mr. Olympia after he defeated 7-time Olympia champion, Phil Heath, who’d won it seven straight years prior.

Rhoden began competing in bodybuilding competitions in the ’90s and finally turned professional in 2010, where he finished a respectable 11th place in his first Mr. Olympia. The following year, Rhoden turned it up a notch and finished third. Rhoden was also the oldest competitor to win the prestigious Mr. Olympia title at 43.

Rhoden is survived by one daughter, Cora Capri. Workout enthusiast and celebrity culinary master Chef Rush paid his respects on Instagram to his fallen friend.

“THIS ONE HIT HARD. My first time meeting you was filled with laughs. And he was a Father that loved and did everything with his princess in mind. That’s what I respected about Him. Nothing stopped him from Smiling and shinning. except this pic after winning Mr. Olympia with no food, up 18 hours, and little water. Yeah that’ll do it. RIP CHAMP.. you will truly be missed.- @flexatronrhoden #shawnrhoden #rip #mrolympia #thankyou #prayers,” Chef Rush posted.

Fellow retired professional bodybuilder Kai Green paid his respects on IG as well.

“Our bodies on stage were just a physical manifestation of our thoughts, ideas, and actions. It was bodybuilding that brought us together and soon we realized that our own super powers were not in our physical strength… but found at a much deeper level. LEGACY LIVES ON FOREVER @flexatronrhoden 🤲🏽🙏🏽,” Green posted.

Check out a few poses of Shawn Rhoden in action below.